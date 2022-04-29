ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Shelf-life could be running out on COVID products

By Matthew Herchik
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iya1G_0fORBNVT00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Billions of pieces of personal protective equipment have been produced since the start of the pandemic, many of which have already been used, saved, or simply thrown out.

But those stocking up on their own supply could be in for a bit of a surprise as the expiration date approaches for many of those products.

“Anything that has an FDA approval, needs to have an expiration date,” explains Leo Friedman, the CEO of iPromo.com.

Newest Columbus food hall, East Market, opens this weekend

In March of 2020, many people began stocking up on things like masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

But the shelf-life could soon be running out on many of those products.

“So, masks is two years. Gloves are about 2.5 – 3 years on average, some as low as two,” Friedman warns.

While studies show hand sanitizer can remain effective for up to five years, COVID-19 tests present an unknow for distributors.

“Almost 100% of all COVID tests have their expiration dates extended by 3-6 months versus what’s on the box,” Friedman admits, “because they don’t know how long the ingredients of the test last because they’re so new.”

So, where can consumers find the expiration date? By law, it can be found on the packaging of any FDA approved product.

But there are other ways to identify compromised PPE.

“They deteriorate, they rip, they become brittle,” Friedman describes.

Meaning they become less effective in their protection against COVID-19.

Friedman’s company shifted production during the pandemic and began shipping millions of units of PPE across the United States and Canada.

“Billions of masks were manufactured in the spring of 2020, two years ago now, and that’s why it’s becoming such a major issue,” warns Friedman.

‘A real nuisance’: Reynoldsburg explores single-use plastic ban

Friedman recommends writing down the expiration date as soon as you receive any shipment of protective gear.

And double checking any dates before using the product.

“PPE is always stored, shipped in bulk,” Friedman explains. “And sometimes companies, or even the government who’s buying a lot of these tests, they’ll pick four tests for you or eights tests for you, and even though you think you’re getting a fresh product, it is a new product, but it may have been sitting in a warehouse for a little while. So, check to make sure it’s not expired.”

Manufacturers suggest that some protection is better than none, they recommend recycling any expired products and equipping yourself with new PPE.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Biden roasts Trump, himself at correspondents’ dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — The annual White House press corps gala returned Saturday night along with the roasting of Washington, the journalists who cover it, and the man at the helm: President Joe Biden. The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which the pandemic sidelined in 2020 and 2021, returned with Biden as the first president in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Health
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelf Life#Covid#Expiration Date#Wcmh#Ipromo Com#Newest Columbus#Ppe
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC4 Columbus

Driver claims she was ‘following her GPS’ down staircase, police say

(WFLA) — A 26-year-old woman who drove her SUV through a Portland, Maine, police pedestrian plaza and down a flight of stairs claimed she was “following her GPS instructions,” according to police. Officers with the Portland Police Department didn’t buy the woman’s claim, stating they “felt it...
PORTLAND, ME
NBC4 Columbus

Elon Musk’s big plans for Twitter: What we know so far

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has laid out some bold, if still vague, plans for transforming Twitter into a place of “maximum fun” once he buys the social media platform for $44 billion and takes it private. But enacting what at the moment are little more than a mix of vague principles […]
BUSINESS
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy