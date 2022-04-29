Two cats saved from North Fort Myers house fire started by candle flame

North Fort Myers Fire Rescue

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — An unattended candle flame caused a fire in a North Fort Myers home, according to North Fort Myers Fire Rescue.

Two cats were found trapped inside the home at 6700 Golden Rd, according to North Fort Myers Fire. Fire crews were able to save the cats and extinguish the flames.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire. The home was partially damaged, but it was not fully engulfed in flames.

No further details are available at this time.