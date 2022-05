CONNECTICUT, USA — The final weekend of April is here! Towns and cities across the state have activities happening this weekend to welcome the beginning of May. From Friday to Sunday, head to the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford for their 39th Annual Fine Art & Flowers event! The event is presented by Friends of the Wadsworth Atheneum. You can celebrate spring at this event featuring arrangements created by florists, garden clubs, and interior designers that are showcased throughout the museum next to the artwork that inspired them. Head here for more information and on ticket prices.

