CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces the field for its 2022 Softball Championship. The double-elimination tournament featuring the top eight CIAA teams, based on conference winning percentage, will begin Tuesday, May 3 with quarterfinal action on the campus of the higher seed. Advancing teams will head to the semifinal and championship rounds on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, which will be hosted at RF&P Park in Glen Allen, VA.

