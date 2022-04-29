ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BofA Strategists Cut S&P 500 Projection

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
The S&P 500 has dropped 13% so far this year, and many experts are turning more bearish toward stocks.

Bank of America strategists led by Savita Subramanian list some of the unanticipated negative factors that have cropped up this year.

“What's changed since Jan. 1?” they ask rhetorically in a commentary. “We weren't forecasting a war, and the Russia/Ukraine conflict exacerbated commodity price inflation and also hit Europe GDP hard.”

In addition central banks, particularly the Federal Reserve, have turned much more hawkish, the strategists noted.

“China growth is worsening and other cyclical indicators have rolled over. This is all against a backdrop of cyclically-peaked S&P 500 [earnings] facing secular margin pressure (deglobalization), still lofty valuations and a Fed taper still in play.”

As for valuations, the S&P 500’s forward price-earnings ratio recently stood at 18.1. That’s below the five-year average of 18.6 but above the 10-year average of 16.9.

33% Recession Probability

“Note that the average peak-to-trough decline in the S&P 500 amid recessions has been about 32%,” the strategists said. “Thus, the S&P's 10% year-to-date decline can be very roughly interpreted as discounting a one-third chance of a recession.”

BofA strategists have cut their year-end target for the S&P 500 to 4,500 from 4,600 previously. The new figure would still represent an 8% gain from the recent level of 4156.

On the positive side, the analysts cite “better-than-expected consumption (especially in the lower income cohort), despite inflation, and a big uptick in spending on services.”

They see “a healthy consumer/corporate balance sheet backdrop after the $20 trillion cash handoff from the Federal Reserve and government.”

As for sectors, the strategists like consumer staples amid the recession threat. They also favor energy stocks, with travel and leisure spending helping oil, and healthcare.

In a separate BofA report, from strategists led by Michael Hartnett, they say that a move below 4,000 by the S&P 500 could be a “tipping point” leading to “pain” and a massive “exit” by investors.

Role of the Fed

Meanwhile, Steven Blitz, chief economist of investment research firm TS Lombard, said the Fed is trying to push stock prices down.

“The Fed’s communicated policy trajectory was intended to weaken equities,” he wrote in a commentary. “Equities and the dollar are the Fed’s main conduits to impact the economy and, in turn, inflation.”

The Fed has called for a tightening of financial conditions, which indeed include stocks and the dollar.

Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The economic shock hitting the housing market is starting to do some damage

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The message from the Federal Reserve is pretty clear: The central bank is done sitting on the sidelines as inflation eats away at Americans' buying power. To be successful, of course, they'll need to rein in one of the biggest drivers of runaway inflation: The red-hot U.S. housing market.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

