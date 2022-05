The NBA has changed massively in the last 10 years. It's not just the game that's different now, the culture around it and the way social media has impacted the way players are perceived is also massive. Ja Morant posting memes after closing out the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first-round series is an excellent example of this, and considering that both teams are led by young stars, the series in its entirety saw a lot of trash-talking from both sides.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO