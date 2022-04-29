ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

PD: Child dies 1 week after man crashed stolen car during police chase

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 2-year-old child died Thursday after a man crashed a stolen car into another vehicle during a police chase on April 22, police said. The update...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 2

Police chase suspect driving 100+ mph on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A police chase reaching speeds well over 100 mph on I-70 ended in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. The chase started in Wentzville after the driver allegedly ran over a person. The eastbound chase on I-70 went through St. Charles County and over the Blanchette Bridge into St. Louis County. The […]
WENTZVILLE, MO
KMOV

Park Hills man dies after being hit by car in Bonne Terre

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the man who was struck and killed early Monday in Bonne Terre. Around 5 a.m., 35-year-old Timothy Courtwright was hit by a car on southbound 67 just south of Highway K. According to troopers, the driver of the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica attempted to break, but the car skidded and hit Courtwright.
BONNE TERRE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Florissant, MO
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Russell
Chattanooga Daily News

Middle school teacher has been suspended after he was caught on camera throwing a student who has severe autism to the ground as he was trying to break up a fight between two girls

Middle school teacher has been suspended after he was caught on camera throwing a 8th-grade student, who was diagnosed with severe autism, to the ground as he was trying to break up a fight between two 14-year-old girls. The girl’s parents believe the fight may have been the result of bullying and the bullying became too much to bear. The parents also said there’s no excuse for what the teacher did. “I do want him fired, and I don’t want him to do anything to no child again.” the girl’s mother said.
TENNESSEE STATE
KOLR10 News

Police ID victim in Tuesday’s deadly crash, driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#After Man#St#Kmov
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital, 1 dead after head-on crash in Illinois

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KOLR10 News

Sentencing scheduled for woman connected to fatal stabbing

SAINT JAMES, Mo. — One of two people accused in the death of a man at a motel in Saint James, Missouri is expected to be sentenced on Monday, April 18. Kimberly Riston was found guilty of five felonies including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. According, to the Phelps County Sheriff’s office, Donald Wethy, 36, […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Man shot in the head in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the head early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. There were multiple shell casings at the scene. Police said they found a man at about 4:30 a.m. near a sidewalk in front of the homes in the 4500 block of Cleveland Avenue. He was suffering from massive […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy