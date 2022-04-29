ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD launching web series to highlight cold case murders

By Lourdes Duarte, Sam Charles
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ekN2Q_0fOR9jpi00

CHICAGO — Each year, hundreds of murders in Chicago go unsolved.

But next week, the Chicago Police Department is launching a weekly web series to highlight some of those “cold cases.”

Each episode focuses on an unsolved killing and features testimonials from the victim’s family members, as well as a CPD detective who recounts the specifics of the case.

Department leaders hope that spotlighting the cases will compel potential witnesses to come forward with new information that could help detectives.

CPD Supt. David Brown said that the involvement of family members was crucial to the series’ production.

“I think the families’ participation in the video series is really what’s going to, in my opinion, engage potential witnesses to come forward,” Brown said this week. “You see the passion. It’s like it happened yesterday for these families.”

The series also aims to address criticism that the CPD takes certain murder cases more seriously than others. The first two episodes of the series focus on the killings of two Black women and a Black girl on the West Side in 1976 and 1981, respectively.

“There is a real perception in certain communities in the city that detectives don’t work these cases like they do others,” Brown added. “We are working every case, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, whether it’s [the] LGBTQ community. Regardless, we’re working every case with the same sense of urgency and passion.”

The CPD currently has about 1,100 detectives, 40 of whom are assigned to investigate “cold cases” — investigations where detectives have exhausted all leads and the evidence trail has gone cold.

Brown said that he expects to ask for more money in the CPD budget to expand the ranks of the Detectives Division in an effort to lower each investigator’s case load and, hopefully, improve the department’s clearance rate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
WGN News

2 women found shot to death inside Gary home

GARY, Ind. — Two women were found shot to death inside a residence in Gary early Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a call of a woman shot inside a residence in the 4000 block of Polk Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where an adult woman with a gunshot wound […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

16-year-old boy shot in head on West Side

CHICAGO — A16-year-old boy was shot in the head on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened in the 3900 block of West Jackson around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, a 16-year-old, was outside when witnesses said a white van or truck pulled up and someone inside opened fire and fled the scene. The […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

1 woman dead, 1 wounded in River North shooting

CHICAGO — Two women were shot, one fatally, in River North following an argument early Saturday morning. Chicago police said the two women were in a verbal altercation with a man on the 300 block of North State Street around 1 a.m. Saturday when the man retrieved a handgun and shot both women. One of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago man gets 105 years in ‘execution’ of 14-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back. Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Lake County judge in Takaylah Tribitt’s September 2019 killing. The Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Ariana Taylor’s cause of death, autopsy results released

GARY, Ind. — The Lake County Coroner ruled 23-year-old Ariana’s Taylor’s death an accident on Thursday. Police and family searched for the mother for over a week after a vehicle was discovered underneath the I-65/80-94 interchange on Sunday, April 3. The vehicle’s owner told police Taylor was supposed to be the last person with the […]
GARY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Cold Case#Web Series#Violent Crime
Complex

MS-13 Gang Associate Found Guilty of Luring Teens to Their Deaths in Woods

An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as “La Diablita,” or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
Oxygen

Man Sentenced For Brutal 1987 Cold Case Murder Of Michigan Woman After No Contest Plea

A man has been sentenced more than three decades after a Michigan woman was found murdered in her own kitchen. Patrick Wayne Gilham, 67, will serve 23 to 50 years in prison for the murder of Roxanne Wood, 30, according to Indiana’s ABC 57 News. The sentence comes as part of a plea deal with Berrien County prosecutors in which Gilham pleaded no contest to charges of second degree murder for Wood’s 1987 death.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
WGN News

WGN News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy