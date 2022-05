We’re going to see some more work taking place on Interstate 70 this week that will lead to some night closures. Starting Monday at 11pm I-70 Westbound will close between US 40 and SR 93 for pavement repairs. It will remain closed until 4AM. The work will take place Monday-Friday. During the closure traffic will be detoured onto US 40. The eastbound closure will follow on Friday and Saturday.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO