North Austin Brewery Adelbert’s Is Closing in the Fall

Isan dishes from northeastern Thailand began appearing on NYC menus in the 90s, but they didn’t come into their own until the following decade, when restaurants with “zabb” or “zaab” in their name (meaning tasty) started appearing in the East Village and other neighborhoods outside of Queens. Though these places offered a good measure of the cuisine’s fiery and meaty larbs, papaya salads, sour sausages, and grilled chickens, they still served the noodles, creamy curries, and basil stir fries that had characterized earlier Thai menus. But eventually, cafes that pretty much restricted themselves to Isan fare materialized, starting with Somtum Der and proceeding through Hug Esan, piloted by chefs intent on presenting the regional cuisine in its fullest form. The latest is Zaab Zaab, located at 76-04 Woodside Avenue, at 76th Street, in Elmhurst.

QUEENS, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO