The highest elevations of the Great Smoky Mountains resemble another world. The environment is more like Canada than the Tennessee Valley, so different birds are found there in the summer — like ravens, saw-whet owls, peregrine falcons, black-capped chickadees and many more. Join local naturalist, Stephen Lyn Bales, for a look at the birds of the high country at the UT Arboretum Society’s First Thursday Nature Supper Club via Zoom on Thursday, May 5, at 7 p.m.

ANIMALS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO