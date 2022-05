(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Cedar Rapids emergency responders pulled a man out of the Cedar River Monday. Cedar Rapids firefighters say the man was in the water and was being carried downstream rapidly as they arrived. KCRG / TV reports water rescue ropes were deployed over the side of a bridge but the victim wasn’t able to maintain his grip. A swift water boat crew was launched and managed to rescue the man by bringing him onto the inflatable boat. The man’s name hasn’t been released. He was taken to Mercy Hospital for a medical evaluation.

