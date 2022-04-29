ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

2 shot following funeral services on Indy’s northeast side

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot outside of a funeral home following the conclusion of services.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. in the Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home parking lot located on E. 38th Street near Emerson Avenue.

Judge orders Martinsville middle school to allow transgender student use of boys’ bathroom

Police said officers were called to the scene on a report of shots fired but found no victims, only evidence that a shooting had occurred. Shortly later, police received word from 911 dispatch that two victims had arrived at two separate hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds.

Preliminary information from police led detectives to believe both victims were shot in the parking lot located between the funeral home and a church. Police said a funeral service had concluded prior to the shooting and families and mourners had filed out from the funeral home and were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Investigators do not know at this time if the shooting victims or suspects were attending the funeral services. Both victims were said to be in serious but stable condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time, police said, but investigators are asking anyone who may have information to contact police or call Crime Stoppers 317-262-(TIPS).

