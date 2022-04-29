ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fifth arrest made in teen beating

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago
A fifth person involved in the beating of a teen in south Laredo about three weeks ago has been arrested, according to Laredo police.

An arrest affidavit states that the suspect fled in a car that belonged to Erik Ruiz, 17. On April 19, Ruiz was served with an arrest warrant that charged him with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury.

Prior arrestees on the same charge are Fernando Garcia, 17, Ashley Michelle Flores, 17, Alisty Vasquez, 18, and Lysha Joevette Arce, 19.

The case dates back to April 7, when a woman called LPD saying that her 17-year-old daughter was “jumped” by several females in south Laredo. The teen was taken to Laredo Medical Center, where she was diagnosed with a fractured eye socket, a concussion and a broken nose, according to an arrest affidavit.

The teen stated that Garcia asked her if she wanted to go run errands with him. After she agreed, he went to pick her up. They drove to the Santa Fe Subdivision because Garcia claimed he needed to pick up something from a friend’s house, according to court documents.

Garcia parked his vehicle along the cul-de-sac in the 500 block of Pitaya Drive and unlocked the doors to the vehicle. Vasquez then approached the vehicle and forced the teen out of the vehicle. When the teen fell to the ground, Vasquez started kicking and punching her repeatedly. Three to four other females joined the assault. Everyone then fled.

The affidavit states that Flores was identified as a suspect after a cellphone video of the assault was circulating on social media. The affidavit also states that Arce used her cellphone to record the beating and encourage other co-defendants to take part in the assault.

Court documents state that the female suspects got into a white passenger car and fled. The teen recognized the car as the one that belonged to male who goes by the name of “Eric DonFront” on Facebook. Police would identify the person behind the Facebook account as Ruiz.

