ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NFL Draft: How you can still watch Eyewitness News on Saturday evening

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1toN_0fOR6N4h00
2022 NFL Draft The final four rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft will air on WFTV Channel 9 from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The final four rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft will air from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday on WFTV Channel 9.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

But you can still watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 6 on WRDQ TV 27.

In addition to watching it on television, you can stream it live on wftv.com by clicking here or on your smart TV by downloading the WFTV Now app here.

On the go? Watch it on your smartphone by downloading the WFTV news app.

Sam Bruce, nephew of NFL Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce, dead at 24 Sam Bruce, nephew of NFL Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce, dead at 24 (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
89K+
Followers
100K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy