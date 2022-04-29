These Pretty Details Will Make Your Spring Wardrobe Stand Out From the Pack

HipDot collaborated with Cup Noodles — yes, the iconic instant ramen noodles brand, for a limited-edition makeup collection. We're loving with these playful and unique collaborations between food brands and beauty brands like the E.l.f. Cosmetics x Dunkin' collection, and this new delish collab is no exception. It is inspired by the colorways and tones featured in our favorite instant noodles. Plus, the shade names represent the flavors and ingredients in ramen noodles, like hot and spicy, roasted corn, sesame, hot sauce, diced carrots, and teriyaki. Although it's an unexpected and fun makeup collaboration, the collection is quite approachable with its shades. It has warm-toned neutrals that are wearable for daily use and flattering yet bold reds for the lips and cheeks.
