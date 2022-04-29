These Pretty Details Will Make Your Spring Wardrobe Stand Out From the Pack

For years you've likely heard that sulfates are a no-go for your hair. It's been over a decade of a heated conversation, leading some to presume they are harmful while others in the hair-care industry believe they are necessary. So when skin-care brand The Ordinary, the self professed "Abnormal Beauty Company," released their Sulphate 4% Cleanser for Body and Hair ($8), the product came off as questionable for some. For a better understanding, sulfates are responsible for giving the rich lather and suds many seek when doing their hair wash routine. But they are also blamed for drying out hair and stripping color — hence why hair colorists suggest buying a sulfate-free shampoo for color-treated hair.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO