EL PASO, Texas - The local El Paso brewery- Deadbeach Brewery- is throwing a large, free event for the public this weekend. It will be the first-ever Borderland Beerfest! The event will be family-friendly and will include live music from various artists, as well as painters, who will be painting live on the scene. There will also be food vendors, as well as an "artisan" market where people can browse and purchase homemade goods.

EL PASO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO