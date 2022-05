To draw some inspiration for the immediate future, Bruins forward Taylor Hall looked to the recent past after Monday’s 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. A year ago, the Capitals beat the Bruins in Game 1 of the first round before Boston rallied to win the next four in a row. That game, a 3-2 overtime win for Washington, wasn’t nearly as decisive as Monday’s was for Carolina. But that didn’t change the approach for Hall.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO