ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Mr. October Reggie Jackson will be ‘part of the community’ at his new car dealership

By Lars Dolder
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UpBc_0fOR4Ybs00

Hall of Fame baseball player Reggie Jackson will live part-time in the Triangle, overseeing his new Raleigh car dealership.

The 75,000-square-foot Reggie Jackson Airport Honda, which opened in January at 9530 Lumley Road, is the largest Triangle facility in the Charlotte-based Hendrick Automotive Group. It eclipsed Durham’s Southpoint Hendrick Auto Mall, which houses four dealerships under one roof.

Airport Honda hosted its official grand opening ceremony Wednesday. About 150 attended the event, including Rick Hendrick, founder of Hendrick Automotive group, Jackson and his longtime friend — NBA Hall of Famer Julius Erving II, better known as Dr. J.

At Hendrick’s behest, Jackson plans to purchase a Triangle home from which he can oversee the budding dealership’s progress.

“I’ll have a place here probably within 12 months,” Jackson told The News & Observer. “I’ll purchase a condo or get an apartment or something. Rick had a conversation with me and said, ‘Reggie, you can do what you want... But you should consider sticking to it. Stay in the deal.’ I said, ‘I’m going to take your advice. You can count on me to stick to it and to be a person that’ll be part of the community.’”

Jackson, known as Mr. October for his legendary performances in several World Series, has owned an interest in Florida’s Rick Hendrick Chevrolet Naples since 2015. But the 1993 Hall of Fame inductee, five-time World Series champion, two-time World Series MVP and one-time American League MVP long searched for a chance to launch his own venture.

“I think Rick and I talked about it for probably the last 20 years,” Jackson said.

He selected the Triangle for its growing market and the diversity of its communities. Through his nonprofit, the Mr. October Foundation, Jackson plans to promote equal access to STEM careers in Raleigh, Durham and other area schools.

“What we’re going to focus on here is participating in the community and trying to raise the level of competence and the level of participation with a focus on diversity,” he said.

If Reggie Jackson Airport Honda can be a launching pad for otherwise disadvantaged students looking to secure worthwhile careers, Jackson will feel accomplished.

“I think it shows here in our employee count,” he said, “and we’ll continue to move forward with that. (Diversity) will be our trademark here.”

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Cars
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Cars
WBTW News13

North Carolina student drowns at reservoir

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student has drowned in Montgomery County. At 3:56 p.m., a 911 caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake at Tuckertown Reservoir, off Tuckertown Dam Road, and did not return to the surface, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at a point where […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Rick Hendrick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealership#Vehicles#Hall Of Fame#Triangle#Hendrick Automotive Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Axios Charlotte

Fast-casual Nashville-style hot chicken chain announces first two Charlotte locations

LA-based Dave’s Hot Chicken, which has plans to open 12 locations in Charlotte over the next five years, will put its first one in Plaza Midwood and the second in University City. The Plaza Midwood restaurant be located at Midwood Corners plaza, on the corner of Central Avenue and The Plaza. “Where the Subway used […] The post Fast-casual Nashville-style hot chicken chain announces first two Charlotte locations appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
697
Followers
201
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy