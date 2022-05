LAS CRUCES – Concerts, festivals and more are on the lineup this week in the Las Cruces area to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. The Mexican holiday, celebrated on May 5 each year, commemorates Mexico’s triumph over the French in the Battle of Puebla in 1862 during the Franco-Mexican War. Contrary to what many often believe, the day is not Mexican Independence Day. That holiday is celebrated Sept. 16 each year.

