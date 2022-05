The South Albany High boys and girls both won five events and finished second in a home track and field meet Monday against Dallas and Silverton. South’s Maxwell Louber won the boys 100 meters (11.84 second) and 200 (24.16) and was second in the javelin (148-6). Teammate Draven Wilborn won the 300 hurdles (43.40) and was second in the 110 hurdles (17.33) and triple jump (37 feet, 9½ inches).

SILVERTON, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO