ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg leaders, Jacques’ Bar reach agreement

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VM7u7_0fOR2xYL00

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the owner of Jacques’ Bar agreed to a resolution on Friday, April 29.

The board and Refined South Restaurant Group LLC reached an agreement that both are satisfied with. The terms of the resolution were not made public. Both parties deny liability by any of their officers, employees or customers.

Silver Creek evacuated after pipeline hit

This decision comes after the owner of Jacques’ Bar filed a lawsuit against the mayor and board. The lawsuit alleged Mayor George Flaggs Jr. made slanderous statements about Jacques’ Bar and its owner. It also alleged that the owner of the bar was deprived of their right to due process when the bar was shut down following an incident where two women were injured .

Then, Mayor Flaggs filed a petition to have the bar permanently closed.

Both parties said the resolution will help avoid future misunderstandings. The details of the settlement were deemed confidential.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Architect to design proposed park in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson architect firm has been hired to prepare designs for a proposed park in Vicksburg on Washington Street near the Klondyke. The Vicksburg Post reported the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an agreement with Wier Boerner Allin Architecture on Monday, April 25. The agreement orders the firm to […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jury verdict partially reversed in Helen Harrion case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court partially reversed the jury verdict that found the City of Jackson liable for violating Ruth Helen Harrion’s rights to due process. Harrion was killed in her home in July 2014. According to court documents, she had called 911 and told the operator that a prowler was outside […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Community leader aims to steer Jackson teens away from crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Robert Davis is the community leader that heads Better Men Society in Jackson. He started the organization in 2000 to be a beacon of hope and a resource to those living in underserved communities across Mississippi. “I tell mothers all the time if you give me your young men I’m going […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

‘Loud sound’ reported in Claiborne County, fireball spotted over Vicksburg

A loud sound was reported on Wednesday morning between Claiborne County and as far-reaching in Mississippi as Brookhaven and Lincoln County. One Vicksburg resident, who was in the downtown area at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, reported to The Post that she was standing in the 1300 block of Washington Street when she heard a loud noise. Upon looking up, she and another individual reportedly saw an “orange fireball the size of a basketball, with a white tail behind it,” heading due west on a downward trajectory toward the Mississippi River.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Government
Vicksburg, MS
Government
City
Silver Creek, MS
Vicksburg, MS
Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Restaurants
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
City
Vicksburg, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Jacques Bar
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Meteor cause of loud boom in South Mississippi, NASA says

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A loud noise that was reported in South Mississippi was confirmed to be a fireball. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed with NASA that a fireball caused the noise. No injuries or property have been damaged. NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter with a weight […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJTV 12

Lawsuit filed against Mississippi Aquarium by former employee

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A former employee of the Mississippi Aquarium has filed a lawsuit against the facility claiming wrongful termination. The Sun Herald reported the former employee, Kegan Wood, claims he was fired for reporting sexual misconduct. The lawsuit was filed in late 2021. Wood claims he reported that a female employee groped a […]
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Space discoveries that will blow your mind

The size of the universe is hard to fathom, and it’s expanding even faster than scientists originally thought. While humans will never map out the entirety of space, that doesn’t stop them from exploring it.
ASTRONOMY
WJTV 12

Beloved Ocean Springs rooster believed to have been killed

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Ocean Springs community members are mourning the loss of a well-known rooster that they believe was killed. The Hattiesburg American reported the city is home to multiple chickens that roam the streets. Many neighbors love them, while others don’t. Carl the Rooster grew to become a well-known chicken that roamed […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Teen’s body found in Kiln dirt pit

KILN, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old’s body was recovered from a dirt pit in Kiln on Sunday, April 24. The Sun Herald reported the teen was with others when he went under water in the pit and didn’t come back up. The teen was identified as Aydin Stallings, of Kiln. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam […]
KILN, MS
WREG

Dashcam shows fireball in sky in Mississippi

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – NASA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed that a fireball could be heard in South Mississippi on Wednesday, April 27. NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter, weighing about 90 pounds. Officials believe it traveled parallel to the Mississippi River at about 55,000 miles per […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

5 arrested after weekend traffic stops in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies made five arrests during weekend traffic stops. The first arrest happened on Friday, April 22, 2022. Deputies said they stopped a vehicle that was traveling on Highland Boulevard for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies found 100 grams of marijuana, 1 ½ dosage units of morphine, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy