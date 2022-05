Genshin Impact has added dozens of characters and many regions in the 18 months or so since launch, but its pinnacle content hasn't changed much at all. The hardest recurring challenge in the game is still the Spiral Abyss dungeon, and while it has gotten noticeably harder over time with the introduction of new enemies, its rewards and rules haven't meaningfully evolved. The Abyss is Genshin's only true end game content, and that's because it's the only permanent combat gauntlet of its kind. But if we count the temporary events that Genshin regularly cycles through, it's up to its eyeballs in fun fights – and now, more than ever, I desperately wish some of them would stick around.

