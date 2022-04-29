ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Ukraine war: Cardinal Dolan leads delegation to Poland amid refugee crisis

By Josh Einiger
ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XNDQm_0fOR2fuV00

New York Archdiocese Cardinal Timothy Dolan landed in Poland Friday to meet with some of the more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled there amid Russia's invasion of their homeland.

Dolan is one of the world's highest profile religious leaders, and in the afternoon, he strolled through the bustling Krakow Central Train Station.

It is now a makeshift center for refugees, for whom the Cardinal brought a simple message.

"New York loves you," he said. "New York is inspired by you. New York is praying with and for you. New York is advocating for you."

HOW TO HELP | Here's how to donate, help Ukraine amid Russian attacks

In this Eyewitness News special, we look at the local charities and heroes who are stepping up to help Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country.

Dolan and a delegation of New York Catholics arrived to begin a four day tour of the region, highlighting how the church has been supporting refugees, including those taken in by a small parish outside Krakow where he saw the pain of the families ripped apart.

It is a haunting agony plainly visible in the thousand-yard stares of refugees like Olana.

"There's an emptiness," she said. "There's a piercing sense of searching. and there's this haunting question of what next? What now?"

But Dolan says the church, and specifically the New York Archdiocese, is here to stay.

Regular people of New York's 300 parishes have already donated nearly $1 million to support places like an urgent care set up by the Order of Malta, one of an endless number of service organizations - religious and secular - that have set up shop in Poland.

The hub for commuters has morphed into a waystation for innocent people who've lost so much.

"One of the things that we priests learn about tragedies is that a tragedy is exacerbated when people feel alone," Dolan said. "When they feel nobody knows about this, we're isolated, nobody really cares for us, we're on our own. Anything we can do to say you are not alone."

CLICK HERE to watch all of Josh's reports.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian#Catholics#The New York Archdiocese
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy