Los Angeles, CA

Prosecutor: LA funeral home director left remains to rot

By STEFANIE DAZIO
manisteenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles funeral home owner illegally left the remains of 11 people, including infants, in stages of decay and mummification and faces more than a decade in jail, prosecutors said Friday. City Attorney Mike Feuer, whose office can only file misdemeanor offenses, announced...

