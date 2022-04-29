Firefighters put out pallet blaze on Boulevard

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office and Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 were both asked to respond to the False River early Tuesday morning. Around 4:20 a.m., a call came in about a vehicle that had made its way into the river. PCPSO says the woman who was driving the […]
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An Oktibbeha County wreck involving an ATV left one child dead, two other children injured, and a 44-year-old man behind bars. According to a news release from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal wreck happened Saturday evening, April 23, on Williams Road. There, deputies...
Police are investigating the death of a 61-year-old woman after her body was found Wednesday morning by Jackson police. The body of Shirley Harris, 61, was found by police in the 1300 block of Johnston Street in Jackson. Harris appears to have been shot in the head, according to police.
The Oxford Police Department arrested a local woman for damaging property at First Baptist Church. OPD took a report on Sunday of damaged property at the church located in the 800 block of Van Buren Avenue. Church surveillance cameras showed a female lying across two different mechanical gate arms located at the church parking lot the day before.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Ocean Springs community members are mourning the loss of a well-known rooster that they believe was killed. The Hattiesburg American reported the city is home to multiple chickens that roam the streets. Many neighbors love them, while others don’t. Carl the Rooster grew to become a well-known chicken that roamed […]
Four people are dead in what officials believe to be a murder-suicide in Jackson County Thursday night. Deputies responded to the report of a shooting at a home on Oak View Circle in the Latimer Community shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Local news sources report that upon arriving at the...
KILN, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old’s body was recovered from a dirt pit in Kiln on Sunday, April 24. The Sun Herald reported the teen was with others when he went under water in the pit and didn’t come back up. The teen was identified as Aydin Stallings, of Kiln. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam […]
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Moore Funeral Service building in Purvis was destroyed in a fire that happened on April 23, 2022. Pine Belt News reported firefighters received a call around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday about the fire. Fire officials said the building is a loss. No injuries were reported during the incident, and […]
The possible suspect in the fatal shooting of the owner and two employees of a Mississippi Gulf Coast motel and subsequent death of a person shot during a carjacking was found dead after a standoff with police Wednesday, authorities said. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the possible suspect as...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the Exxon gas station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian Thursday afternoon. Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed two people who were shot died. Their identities have not yet been released by authorities. Police got...
UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators identified the body as 32-year-old Jason Tyler Wade. His family and friends reported him missing on Thursday, April 21. Anyone with information about Wade’s death can call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-964-8461 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-964-7867. A reward has been offered for up to $1,000. […]
The luck ran out for two men arrested in a Mississippi casino parking lot when officers found catalytic converters and tools inside their tow truck. A Vicksburg police officer was flagged down at 1:02 a.m. Thursday in reference to a stolen catalytic converter at Ameristar Casino. Surveillance footage showed the...
A Mississippi man died from injuries he received when his vehicle overturned on the interstate and he was ejected. The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened on I-55 South in Rankin County on Monday. MHP reports that Detrick Robinson, 46, of Jackson, was driving a 2003 Toyota Sequoia...
Jackson police are investigating after a teen was found dead inside the carport of an abandoned house. Police found the body of Kevin Edwards, 18, on Tuesday at an abandoned house on Glen Erin Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Edwards had been shot once. According to reports,...
A boater on the Leaf River in Perry County called police after they discovered a body of a man on a piece of driftwood floating in the river Thursday. Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body floating in the river near the Mahned Bridge. Perry County...
