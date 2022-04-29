Jamestown man accused of conspiracy to import drugs from California

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man and a man from the state of California were charged with drug conspiracy Friday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Aaron Miller, 28, of Jamestown and Paul “La D.” Huynh, 39, of Chula Vista, Calif. are accused of conspiring with others to import meth, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl from California to New York, to be sold in the Jamestown area.

They were charged with narcotics conspiracy, which carries a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life in prison, and a $10 million fine. According to the indictment, the men have been accused of conspiracy between July 2019 and October 2020.

Miller appeared in federal court in Buffalo and was released on his own recognizance.

