After months of gearing up, the 2022 NFL Draft has come and went in the blink of an eye. For Chicago Bears fans, it was a rollercoaster of emotions. On Day 1, of course, Bears fans sat back and waited with a good chunk of the league also not picking in the first round. But, then Day 2 came, and general manager Ryan Poles swooped in for incredible value.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO