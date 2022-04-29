ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta startup launches new A.I. technology to detect trauma in kids

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — An Atlanta startup is on a mission to improve mental health for kids, using artificial intelligence to detect those who may be suffering in silence. The new resource couldn't come at a better time, according to Ciara Green, who runs Family Ties, Inc. The group provides counseling services to...

