I love seafood so it was a big yes to celebrate a member of our party's birthday at Crazy Crab at 8701 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee 34747. Not knowing what to expect, we reserved a table just in case the restaurant had a waiting list as it often occurs. It surprised us to find the restaurant was almost empty. We thought maybe it was a sign that the food was not good- hence why it was almost empty. We figured, if we do not try it, we will never know, right?

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 27 DAYS AGO