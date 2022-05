In the days after Daniel Sahad died, his closest friends gathered daily. They cooked comfort foods like short ribs and lasagna. They shared memories. They watched stupid movies. Occasionally, they listened to music, but it was “mostly talking and hanging out and just realizing that we were hurting and needed to be together,” said Ian Green, who co-founded the supersonic funk and soul ensemble Nané with Sahad shortly after the two men graduated from the University of Texas.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO