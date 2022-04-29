ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Sustainable Apparel Forum Returns to Dhaka in May, With H&M, Higg and More Speaking

By Kaley Roshitsh
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8FTl_0fOQze2300

Click here to read the full article.

Bangladesh Apparel Exchange is planning its third edition of Sustainable Apparel Forum.

The sustainability event convenes government leaders, industry voices and changemakers across sectors and is planned May 10 at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka.

More from WWD

As the second largest garment exporting hub in the world, the Bangladeshi apparel scene and its global network of fashion brands are already exploring scaled initiatives (like a new textile recycling scheme, see GFA’s “Circular Fashion Partnership” ) in addition to its existing sourcing prestige. The focus of the conference will be in fast-tracking unified progress and the mobilization of much-needed green financing in the industry.

Registrants can visit the SAF website to secure their attendance. Pacific Jeans, Cotton USA, Laudes Foundation, Higg and H&M Group are among the sponsoring companies and speakers.

Speakers span government leaders, policymakers, fashion brand executives and just about every sector, including the likes of: Dr. Tawfiq-e-elahi Chowdhury, Bir Bikrom, adviser to the prime minister of Bangladesh on power, energy and mineral resources; Anna Athanasopoulou, head of unit for social economy and creative industries at the European Commission; Barbara Bijelic, financial sector and regulatory engagement lead center for responsible business conduct, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu, sectors engagement lead, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC); Pascal Brun, head of sustainability , H&M; Javier Santonja Olcina, regional head, Bangladesh & Pakistan, Inditex; Ayesha Barenblat, founder and chief executive officer of Remake, and Najet Draper, vice president of research at Better Buying, among many others.

Topics span decarbonization, circularity, due diligence, fair purchasing practices, ESG, sustainable cotton and more. There will also be 20 green growth technology solution providers on exhibit at the event, stationed for duty amid networking breaks and live audience engagement.

Mostafiz Uddin, founder of the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, said the goal is to create a “catalyst for genuine industry change.” Uddin is also a sustainable denim manufacturer credited with establishing the SAF event four years ago, amid pressing climate urgency. In gathering key stakeholders across industry in Dhaka, Uddin said, “We intend to raise the bar in a serious way.”

BAE has a number of events including its Bangladesh Denim Expo, currently in its 12th edition, which runs May 10 to 11.

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Calzedonia Ups Sustainability Efforts, Starting With WWF Beach Clean-up Project

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Calzedonia is pressing on with its sustainable mission, laying down a number of eco-friendly initiatives. The company has renewed its partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature, or WWF, engaging in beach clean-up initiatives that kicked off last week with a company-wide session on Venice’s Lido.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection “Over 300 employees took part in the cleaning session, removing plastics and microplastics from the beaches. However, in addition to the project’s positive impact on the environment, it also had an educational bent,...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Family-owned Brand DL1961 Dissects Sustainable Denim

Click here to read the full article. Vertically integrated sustainable denim brand DL1961 is a family affair — and its mission to “do things differently” has evolved into an impassioned undertaking to positively impact the segment as it forges forward with cleaner and greener product offerings. Led by cofounder and chief creative officer Sarah Ahmed, the New York-based family-owned brand uses less than 10 gallons of water to produce its average pair of jeans (compare that number to the industry standard of 1,500 gallons of water used).More from WWDN°21 X 7 For All MankindMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Manufactured at...
APPAREL
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. The Met Gala returned to New York Monday night in its usual first Monday in May slot, after 2021’s event was held in September due to the pandemic. The event is frequently referred to as fashion’s Oscars, meaning its the ultimate night for major fashion moments. So who was best dressed of the bunch? Click the gallery above to see a breakdown. The two-party theme centered around American fashion saw its second part on the first Monday in May of 2022, themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments:...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H M#Sustainable Fashion#Dhaka#Fashion Brands#Bangladeshi#Saf#Pacific Jeans#Cotton Usa#Laudes Foundation#H M Group#The European Commission
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
WWD

Cardi B Dazzles in Gold Versace at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. It seems all that glitters is gold for Cardi B, who stunned on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala wearing a custom creation by Versace. The award-winning rapper wore an embellished, formfitting gold gown by Versace, walking alongside the brand’s creative director Donatella Versace. The look was a halter dress made from embroidered jewelry and metal mesh with matching gold embroidery on the layered necklaces and bracelets in the brand’s signature gold chain.More from WWDRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsRevisiting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Emma Chamberlain Channels Edgy, ‘Gilded Glamour’ in Louis Vuitton at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Emma Chamberlain has arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in another creation by Louis Vuitton. The social media star dazzled in a two-piece look by the French luxury fashion house, designed by its creative director for women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière.More from WWDRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsRevisiting Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Couple Style: PHOTOS The look featured a cream crop top with ruffle detailing and a white maxi skirt with a train. Chamberlain, normally a brunette, had her blonde bob styled straight...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Country
Germany
WWD

Was Amazon’s $4B Loss an ‘Own-Goal’?

Click here to read the full article. So far, 2022 has hit Amazon where it hurts — in the wallet. During the first three months of the year, the e-tailer suffered a $3.8 billion net loss, shocking analysts and Wall Street. It was the company’s first quarterly loss in seven years and, it turns out, Amazon itself may be partly responsible.  After reporting $116.4 billion in revenue, which limped over estimates of $116.3 billion and even showed a little growth, at 7 percent over the same time last year, analysts were left stunned by the financial stumble. More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The...
MARKETS
WWD

Alicia Keys Pays Homage to NYC in Ralph Lauren at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Alicia Keys is a girl on fire walking the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. The award-winning singer and actress stunned in a glittering, silver strapless gown by Ralph Lauren with a black asymmetric cape with jeweled embroidery of New York City’s skyline encrusted on the dress. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail with accessories to match her dress.More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style Stars According to a statement by Ralph Lauren, Keys’ column...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

A Personal Look at RevCascade’s ‘Project Impossible’

Click here to read the full article. In the wake of a devastating global pandemic, people are looking back in self-reflection and wonderment on how resilient the human spirit can be. For many, 2020 was a traumatic year as lockdowns, a rapidly sinking economy and the loss of friends and loved ones to COVID-19 took a heavy toll. For Josh Wexler, cofounder and chief executive officer of RevCascade, and Andrea Tobin, cofounder, 2020 was a dark chapter for the drop-ship tech platform provider that included serious health issues and the bankruptcy of a key customer — a chapter Wexler and Tobin...
BUSINESS
WWD

Business

Indomitable Celebrity Photographer Ron Galella Dies at 91. Nearly unstoppable in pursuit of celebrity subjects, Galella excelled at partycrashing. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. Sign Up Sign Up. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Artemest, a Platform...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

A Closer Look at Tessa Thompson’s Carolina Herrera Dress at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Tessa Thompson channeled her inner ballerina at the 2022 Met Gala. The actress wore a custom blush pink corset gown by Carolina Herrera that featured gathered tulle and a 200-meter train. The dress was designed by the brand’s creative director Wes Gordon, who walked alongside Thompson on the red carpet.More from WWDRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsRevisiting Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Couple Style: PHOTOS Thompson was styled by styling duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, with her makeup by Maud Laceppe, hair...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

43 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks You Forgot Happened

Click here to read the full article. Seventy-four years of the Met Gala have produced some of the most iconic red carpet fashion moments of all time. Think: Rihanna in that yellow Guo Pei dress with its endless fur-lined train back in 2015 and Lady Gaga’s four outfit changes in 2019. Some Met Gala looks, however, haven’t quite stuck in the cultural lexicon. Take for instance, Chloë Sevigny’s casual brown jacket paired with a beige midi skirt for the “In Style: Celebrating 50 Years of the Costume Institute” exhibit in 1998. Granted, Sevigny sported this look in the earlier days of the Met...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

To Succeed, ESG Practices Must Take a ‘Management Approach’

Click here to read the full article. Accenture, the Responsible Business Coalition, Fashion Makes Changes and WWD have teamed up to offer the fashion industry a playbook aimed at making ESG practices a management approach with clearly defined goals and actions. The free report, “Scaling ESG Solutions in Fashion: A Pragmatic Sustainability Playbook,” focuses on seven high-impact priorities and ESG solutions for the fashion industry: Raw Materials, Climate, Chemicals, Fair Labor, Sustainability Measurement, Innovation and Circularity, and Engaging Consumers. Each priority area has its own plan, developed with consolidated leading practices, industry goals, metrics, recommendations, departmental considerations and resources — serving as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton’s New Metaverse Move Puts Avatars in Motion

Click here to read the full article. Paris Hilton’s love affair with crypto is taking avatars in a new direction: WWD has learned that the socialite, media personality and investor is backing a real-time animation app capable of mirroring NFTs’ movement to their owners.  Akin to digital puppeteering, the experience of the Immi mobile app may feel familiar to users of Apple’s 3D animojis. Like the iPhone’s custom characters, the iPhone’s Face ID technology also powers Immi avatars, but for both facial and full body tracking. That means the characters in the app can do more than just smile or wink...
CELL PHONES
WWD

Saks Gets Behind Mental Health Awareness Month With Multifaceted Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Saks is getting behind Mental Health Awareness Month with a multifaceted campaign to spotlight the importance of mental well-being and raise funds for the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation. Campaign components include positive affirmation decals available for purchase; exclusive digital content; a partnership with holistic psychologist and intergenerational trauma expert Dr. Mariel Buqué; an inspirational window installation at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in New York, and Saks employee events and experiences.More from WWDHoliday Windows 2019Saks Hosts Cocktail for Olivier Rousteing at Le ChaletSaks Celebrates Anna Dello Russo's Book 'Beyond Fashion' at NYFW “Millions of people...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Bauer Names First Creative Director

Click here to read the full article. Belleveue, Wash.-based American heritage outdoor brand Eddie Bauer has tapped a streetwear stalwart as its first creative director, WWD has learned exclusively. Seasoned designer Christopher Bevans has joined the brand, bringing experience from Sean Jean, Billionaire Boys Club, Yeezy, Nike and his own label Dyne, to lead technical and trend innovation across the men’s and women’s lines.More from WWDThe Met Previews In America: An Anthology of FashionObituary: Régine Zylberberg "Queen of the Night" Dies at 92Dior's First Global Show in Seoul With Dyne, Bevans won the 2017 Woolmark Innovation Prize and was named a 2017...
BUSINESS
WWD

Shoes vs. Sneakers: Resale Sites See Men Are Buying More Shoes

Click here to read the full article. Could shoes overtake sneakers in resale? The top players in the secondary market report that sneakers reign supreme in resale, but they are also seeing strong year-over-year growth for shoes and non-sneaker sales.More from WWDPhotos of the 'Euphoria' Cast at the 2022 FYC EventBalenciaga RTW Fall 2022Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2022 The RealReal said hard-bottomed shoe sales grew 46 percent year-over-year in the first quarter and exceeded sneaker sales growth in the same period. Loafers and boots are the most trending non-sneaker styles, while on eBay, slides lead the way with a 70 percent increase...
APPAREL
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy