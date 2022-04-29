Meghan Markle Reportedly Invited Celebrities She Barely Knew to Her Royal Wedding

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s wedding invite list was an A-list affair with many of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities in attendance. While royal affairs are rarely intimate, Meghan reportedly took the opportunity to use her nuptials as an opportunity to make high-profile friends, according to Tina Brown’s new book, The Palace Papers.

That meant that high-wattage stars like “Serena Williams, David and Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, Elton John, and the cast and producers of Suits all received gold-embossed invitations” to come watch 2018’s wedding of the year. But Brown alleges in her book that “the celebrity guests were a portrait not of Meghan’s intimate circle but of the friends she most wanted to recruit” into her inner circle. It’s where she reportedly gained access to Oprah Winfrey, who is now one of her neighbors in the elite Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara .

“Oprah, whom Meghan had scarcely met, if at all, was seated in prime pew real estate opposite the Queen…,” she writes. “Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who floated up the steps of the chapel in a stunning liquid yellow dress and wide-brimmed tea-tray hat, was seated with the debonair George opposite Princess Margaret’s son, Viscount Linley.” Brown even recalls a moment at the ceremony where George and Amal were asked by Princess Diana’s former roommate how they knew Harry and Meghan, “‘We don’t,'” she said the Clooneys answered ‘brightly.'”

Brown is subtly inferring that Meghan used her wedding as a social-climbing tactic , but it evidently worked. The Sussexes now count the Clooneys, Winfrey and Williams as close friends, and you can’t blame the A-list stars for taking the bait when they received the wedding invitation. It’s hard to say no to a royal wedding because the bragging rights are just too good.

The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil

by Tina Brown

Buy: ‘The Palace Papers’ $22.66

Even as casual British royal family observers, there’s still so much we don’t know about what happens in the House of Windsor. 2022 is poised to be a memorable year for the royal family . But with historic highs come lows and pitfalls. Royal biographer Tina Brown takes readers from the troubling years following Princess Diana’s death, to the rift between Princes William and Harry, the scandals of Prince Andrew, and Queen Elizabeth’s steady resolve through it all in The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil . Brown’s book features new, intimate details about the royal family, and contemplates how the House of Windsor moves into a new era.

Before you go, click here to see the craziest conspiracy theories Meghan Markle has faced since becoming a royal.