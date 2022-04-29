ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Reportedly Invited Celebrities She Barely Knew to Her Royal Wedding

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Df9WR_0fOQyxfF00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s wedding invite list was an A-list affair with many of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities in attendance. While royal affairs are rarely intimate, Meghan reportedly took the opportunity to use her nuptials as an opportunity to make high-profile friends, according to Tina Brown’s new book, The Palace Papers.

That meant that high-wattage stars like “Serena Williams, David and Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, Elton John, and the cast and producers of Suits all received gold-embossed invitations” to come watch 2018’s wedding of the year. But Brown alleges in her book that “the celebrity guests were a portrait not of Meghan’s intimate circle but of the friends she most wanted to recruit” into her inner circle. It’s where she reportedly gained access to Oprah Winfrey, who is now one of her neighbors in the elite Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara .

“Oprah, whom Meghan had scarcely met, if at all, was seated in prime pew real estate opposite the Queen…,” she writes. “Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who floated up the steps of the chapel in a stunning liquid yellow dress and wide-brimmed tea-tray hat, was seated with the debonair George opposite Princess Margaret’s son, Viscount Linley.” Brown even recalls a moment at the ceremony where George and Amal were asked by Princess Diana’s former roommate how they knew Harry and Meghan, “‘We don’t,'” she said the Clooneys answered ‘brightly.'”

Brown is subtly inferring that Meghan used her wedding as a social-climbing tactic , but it evidently worked. The Sussexes now count the Clooneys, Winfrey and Williams as close friends, and you can’t blame the A-list stars for taking the bait when they received the wedding invitation. It’s hard to say no to a royal wedding because the bragging rights are just too good.

The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil
by Tina Brown

Buy: ‘The Palace Papers’ $22.66

Even as casual British royal family observers, there’s still so much we don’t know about what happens in the House of Windsor. 2022 is poised to be a memorable year for the royal family . But with historic highs come lows and pitfalls. Royal biographer Tina Brown takes readers from the troubling years following Princess Diana’s death, to the rift between Princes William and Harry, the scandals of Prince Andrew, and Queen Elizabeth’s steady resolve through it all in The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil . Brown’s book features new, intimate details about the royal family, and contemplates how the House of Windsor moves into a new era.

Before you go, click here to see the craziest conspiracy theories Meghan Markle has faced since becoming a royal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zYRcs_0fOQyxfF00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 106

guest
3d ago

Seriously? This isn’t obvious? She was a pathetic actress. Those celebrities were only accessible to her through the tv or movie theatre. They came only because it said Prince Harry on the invitation. A royal wedding was a novelty to Americans. No one had heard of her before. They had to google to have a clue.

Reply(3)
93
d h
3d ago

this girl is fake all the way. she had no friends or family to invite so she did the next best thing. invite famous people, with money, who you don't know, who wanted to be part of the spotlight.

Reply(10)
64
Roleen
3d ago

If this is true - how So pathetic. Desperately seeking fame. All she has done has alienated Harry from the family. Sad. Diana would’ve been devastated her boys relationship was so fractured…

Reply
45
Related
HollywoodLife

Why Kate Middleton Was Determined To Not Let Meghan Markle Steal Her Style Spotlight

In the book The Palace Papers, which was released on April 26, author Tina Brown talks about the “long and hard” work Kate Middleton apparently did to become a “style icon” and how bothered she was when the media began to criticize her wardrobe as soon as her now sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s fashion got its own spotlight. Brown says the epic outfits the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who married Prince William in 2011, became known for were “tastefully inexpensive” and signaled “solidarity with working women,” but when outlets, including The Sun, suddenly said she went “from fab to drab,” it was hard for her to not feel “demoralized.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Video of Meghan Markle looking at Harry during Invictus Games sparks reaction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance at this year’s Invictus Games, with fans of the royal couple praising the proud looks the Duchess of Sussex has been seen giving her husband.The couple were seen smiling for photos and waving to fans ahead of the Invictus Games, which are being held in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. During a friends and family reception, which saw the couple mingle with some of the competitors, Markle wore an all-white blazer and pants made by Valentino, while Prince Harry wore a navy blue suit and white shirt.On social media, fans...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Tina Brown
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Amal Clooney
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Elton John
E! News

Sasha Obama Steps Out With Clifton Powell's Son Clifton Powell Jr. Amid Dating Rumors

Watch: Viola Davis Channels Michelle Obama in The First Lady. After her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed that the 20-year-old is in a relationship, Sasha was seen stepping out with Clifton Powell Jr. in West Hollywood on April 19. Clad in a pink and purple top with a lilac-colored tiered skirt, Sasha was spotted walking alongside the writer-director, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kate Middleton Cut Off 'Pushy' Mom Carole After She Began Interfering Too Much In Royal's Home Life, Claims Insider

It looks like the royal's family drama goes well beyond their troubles with Prince Harry. While Kate Middleton often turned to her mother Carole Middleton for extra help with her and Prince William's kids, an insider told Star magazine that the ladies' relationship has taken a turn south, as the Duchess of Cambridge's mom has become a little too involved in her daughter's personal life."Carole is a very push mother," the insider said, adding that the duo haven't talked in three months after Kate told her "to back off." WHY PRINCE HARRY WON'T ATTEND PRINCE CHARLES & CAMILLA PARKER-BOWLES' CORONATION...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Royal Wedding#British Royal Family
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Underestimated' How Hard Life Would Be Without The Palace's Help, Suggests Royal Author

While Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, claim to be content with their lives in California, Tina Brown believes they're still secretly struggling to adapt to a life without always having an extra set of hands around.Chatting with The Washington Post to give the scoop on her new book, The Palace Papers, the author declared, "I think they both completely underestimated what it was going to be like without the Palace platform.""However much the hated — and I think they really did, the constraints and the pettiness of the Palace — try doing it without the Palace advisors," began...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Confused And A Hypocrite? Duke Of Sussex Reportedly Wrecked His Life After Relocating To The US

Prince Harry recently made headlines after he sat down for an interview ahead of the Invictus Games. Critics immediately dissected everything he said and slammed him for them. During his interview with TODAY, the Duke of Sussex said that he considers Montecito his home. This statement didn’t sit well with Britons because Prince Harry is British.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Heartbreak: Queen Elizabeth's Son Caught In $1.4 Million Scam? Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Could Reportedly Avoid Sarah Ferguson's Ex At Platinum Jubilee

Prince Andrew has become a receiving end of criticisms and disparagements since he got involved in the controversial Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Things even worsened when Virginia Giuffre claimed that the former husband of Sarah Ferguson s*xually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17. The brother of Prince Charles,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Agreed To Give George, Charlotte And Louis Another Royal Sibling? Cambridge Pair Will Reportedly Never Copy Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is, without a doubt, one of the busiest members of the royal family lately. Reports have it that Prince William and his wife have a full schedule this year, especially with Queen Elizabeth focusing on her health in the past few months. In March, Kate Middleton and Prince...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Prince Harry’s Dad Won’t Allow Him To Rejoin Royal Family? Future King’s Relationship With His Son Reportedly Remains Strained

Prince Harry’s recent trip to the United Kingdom got royal experts and royal fans talking. After all, he revealed during an interview that Queen Elizabeth invited him and Meghan Markle to attend her Platinum Jubilee in June. Prince Harry said that he’s not yet sure whether he would attend because of his issues with the British security, but some royal fans are convinced that the Sussexes would be there. However, they are urging Prince Charles to do something about it.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Wouldn’t Be Styled As Princess If Not For Queen Elizabeth? Monarch Reportedly Issued Letters Patent While Duchess Was Pregnant With Prince George

Princess Charlotte is starting to make a name for herself. She’s charming, adorable, and hilarious according to some royal fans and royal experts. But even if she’s the daughter of the future king of Britain, Princess Charlotte wouldn’t have been styled as a princess if not for what Queen Elizabeth did.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Why Prince William and Prince Harry won't inherit Princess Diana's childhood home

Princess Diana grew up in a grand stately home, but the grand residence has not been passed down to her sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Instead, the 13,500-acre property in Northamptonshire, known as Althorp House, is currently in the hands of Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer and it is believed that one day he will pass it down to his children, likely his son Louis. It is a Spencer family tradition where the oldest male inherits the estate, so despite Louis having older sisters, it is believed he will become the proprietor of the property.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Deeply Regrets' Not Returning To U.K. After Seeing 'Frail' Queen Elizabeth And 'Crying' Princess Beatrice On TV? Thomas Markle Slams Sussex Couple Anew

Prince Harry has been living away from the royal family for more than two years now. The brother of Prince William shocked the world when he announced, in January 2020, that he would be stepping back from his royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, Prince Harry...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

44K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy