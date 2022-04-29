Carter Lamson of Greenville wins a $1,000 BBB Scholarship

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Carter Lamson of Greenville has been awarded a $1,000 Better Business Bureau Scholarship.

Each year Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina recognizes students who personify high ethical standards as demonstrated through leadership, community service, overall integrity, and academic history with the Torch Scholarships.

Torch Scholarships, totaling $20,000, have been awarded to college-bound high school juniors, seniors, and college undergraduates who reside or attend school within BBB of Eastern North Carolina’s 33-county service area .

Winners were announced and recognized at the 2022 BBB Awards Ceremony held on April 22 at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, NC. Sponsors of the event included North State Bank, Drive Shack, iHeartMedia Raleigh, and North Carolina Football Club.

The full list of winners:

2022 Torch Scholarship Recipients:

Kari Brown, Clayton, Raleigh Midtown Kiwanis Key Club BBB Torch Scholarship ($1,000)

Allie Chandler, Cary, Cratch Family BBB Torch Scholarship ($1,000)

Carter Lamson, Greenville, Triangle Office Systems BBB Torch Scholarship ($1,000)

Bryan Vazquez, Angier, The Vericom Group LLC BBB Torch Scholarship ($1,000)

Rylan O’Connor, Raleigh, Jan-Pro Cleaning Systems of Raleigh BBB Torch Scholarship ($1,000)

Chloe Alston, Wake Forest, J. Kenneth Lesley Memorial BBB Torch Scholarship ($2,000)

Gabriella Luparello, Apex, Fromme Family BBB Torch Scholarship ($3,000)

Hector Lopez, Wake Forest, BBB Educational Foundation Special Recognition Scholarship ($5,000)

Noah Civiletti, Chapel Hill, BBB Torch Scholarship ($5,000)

