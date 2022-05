Sunday begins with scattered showers and even a thunderstorm. We’re mild to start in the 50s and warm up quickly into the 70s. Today sunshine will not be our friend so any breaks in showers could mean a few more stronger storms this afternoon. A cold front is expected to bring showers and storms with our main threat with strong winds (30-45mph+) and hail with the strongest of storms. Timing for such will be between 1pm and 6pm but rain is expected off and on all day. We’ll slowly clear out for the overnight.

