“I think what shocked so many people is that when you see [Cheslie Kryst] on television, when you see her on Instagram, on TikTok, she’s smiling, she’s bubbly, and that was Cheslie. But, Chelsie also battled depression, which she hid,” said April Simpkins, mother of Miss USA 2019 winner who died in January after committing suicide. April spoke about her 30-year-old daughter’s struggles in PEOPLE’s preview of the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk. When Willow Smith asked if April saw any “preliminary signs,” April said that she did. “I knew Cheslie was suffering from depression — I didn’t know the severity of it.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO