Boaz, AL

Scooter’s Coffee coming to Boaz

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — A new coffee chain boasting a “fast drive-thru and specialty coffee” is coming to Boaz.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the city of Boaz announced Scooter’s Coffee would build a new location in the city. Based in Nebraska, the drive-thru coffee chain focuses on a variety of drinks with espresso, single-origin coffee, smoothies, and Red Bull infusions just to name a few.

The restaurant also features baked-from-scratch pastries and breakfast options.

Scooter’s Coffee will be owned locally by Michael and Jenny Higdon.

“We first tried Scooter’s Coffee while vacationing out of town and quickly fell in love,” said Jenny Higdon. “I am obsessed with good coffee, so I was excited when Michael told me that Scooter’s was looking to expand in Alabama.”

“We are so thrilled to be partnering with Scooter’s Coffee to bring their high-quality drinks and food items to our very own community!” Higdon concluded.

A press release said the Boaz location was under development, with more locations possible in the future.

