Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck in Mariposa County, CHP says

By Madeline Shannon
 4 days ago

A 33-year-old man from Oakhurst was killed Thursday afternoon in a motorcycle versus truck collision in the Bootjack area, east of Mariposa, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The man’s identity has not been released, pending notification of his family or next of kin.

According to a CHP news release, officers responded to the scene at Highway 49, north of Peg Leg Road at 2:40 p.m.

The motorcyclist was riding a 2004 Honda at a high rate of speed, traveling northbound on Highway 49, the release said. CHP said the motorcyclist was passing other vehicles as he traveled on the road.

Meanwhile, a 66-year-old woman driving a 2022 Toyota pickup was about to make a left turn into a private driveway. CHP said the motorcyclist crashed into the right side of the Toyota as the woman was making the turn.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. The woman told CHP she was not hurt.

CHP said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

IN THIS ARTICLE
