Ronkonkoma, NY

Police: Man fatally shot in driveway outside Ronkonkoma home

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
A man was fatally shot in his driveway outside of his Ronkonkoma home Friday, police say.

Police say 32-year-old Terry Long was shot multiple times outside of his home at 385 Wildwood Road. Police say he started his car, went back into the house and then was shot multiple times when he came back out to his car.

Long was transported by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police tell News 12 they believe the victim was the intended target.

Police are searching for the gunman and a possible motive.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

