The Regional Office of Education #11 is pleased to announce the 2022 3rd Annual ROE #11 Recognition of Excellence Award Recipients. The Regional Office of Education #11 requested nominations from each school district within the region seeking to highlight a pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educator who has modeled excellence in education. Nominees included exceptionally skillful and dedicated individuals who have the respect and admiration of students, parents, and co-workers. They also play active and useful roles within their communities as well as schools; often distinguishing themselves as leaders. Their most important quality is their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities.

EDUCATION ・ 6 HOURS AGO