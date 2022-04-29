ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Rockwall High School Stingerettes Senior Showcase: Ryn Andersen

ROCKWALL, TX (April 29, 2022) Meet Ryn Andersen! Ryn is the daughter of Arnie and Jamie Andersen, She has been a Rockwall Dance Instructor (RDI) for two years where she assisted with the Utley Middle School Drill Team her Senior year and the Williams Middle School Drill Team her Junior...

DFW Community News

Rockwall-Heath HS Orchestra results from UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest

ROCKWALL, TX – April 4, 2022 — The Rockwall-Heath High School Orchestra sent 34 students along with three ensembles to compete in the UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest at North Garland High School. Of these students, 17 earned a Superior Rating on a Class One Solo, four students earned a Superior Rating on a Class Two Solo, and all three performing ensembles received a Superior Rating on their ensemble.
ROCKWALL, TX
DFW Community News

Rockwall High School Student Council earns top state, national awards

ROCKWALL, TX (April, 6, 2022)—For its exemplary record of leadership, service, and activities that serve to improve the school and community, the Rockwall High School student council has been recognized as a 2022 National Gold Council of Excellence by the National Student Council (NatStuCo) and a 2022 Sweepstakes Award Winning Council by the Texas Association of Student Councils. These are the highest awards available from each association.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News 2022 Summer Camp Spotlight, Rockwall County and beyond

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX — Our Blue Ribbon News 2022 Summer Camp Spotlight features local summer camp programs, Vacation Bible Schools, sports and skills camps, recreational activities and fun, learning opportunities for kids (and adults!) throughout the summer season. We hope this growing compilation helps you and your family find fun and safe things to do in and around Rockwall County this summer.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Marshall ISD fourth-grader passes away over weekend

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall ISD is mourning the loss of one of its fourth-grade students. Superintendent Dr. Richele Langley said in Facebook post that Laylah McGlothin, a fourth-grade student at the district's Sam Houston Elementary, passed away Sunday night. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and...
MARSHALL, TX
DFW Community News

Celebration of Life: Services set for Ann Constantz English of Rockwall

Ann was a wonderful example of what a wife and mother should be. Her top priorities were her faith in Christ, her husband and her children and it showed in everything she did. In the early years, she invested countless hours raising four children so Lowell could work the long hours needed to support the family and eventually start a successful business. During those tough times, money was tight but Ann still managed to create a rich home environment filled with special meals, laughter, love and music. Holidays were always special times no matter how the year had gone. Her love of music was on display most days with impromptu singing and practicing hymns on the piano. She served as church pianist for many years, sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and voice lessons. Ann was also a vigilant prayer warrior with a faithful servant’s heart. If anyone ever stepped foot in her home, she would always offer them something to eat or drink. Even as age and dementia would eventually take her strength and memory, she would still say “Can I get you something?”
ROCKWALL, TX
DFW Community News

Rockwall ISD middle school choirs UIL results

ROCKWALL, TX – April 5, 2022 — Cain Middle School, Utley Middle School and Williams Middle School recently competed at the UIL Choral Evaluation Contest. Four choirs from Cain MS competed and all four earned Sweepstakes and received the highest ratings possible from all judges. Four choirs from...
ROCKWALL, TX
DFW Community News

Rockwall ISD law students win five state championships

ROCKWALL, TX – April 8, 2022 — Law Club members, representing the Dr. Gene Burton College & Career Academy, Rockwall-Heath High School and Rockwall High School, recently competed at the TX Public Safety Teachers Association state competition where they earned five state championships, plus five second place finishes and one third place finish.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall High School robotics team qualifies for world championship

ROCKWALL, TX (April 15, 2022) The Rockwall High School robotics team, Team 1296 – Full Metal Jackets, recently competed at State where they won the Chairman’s Award. The Chairman’s Award is the most prestigious award at FIRST, it honors the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the mission of FIRST. It was created to keep the central focus of FIRST Robotics Competition on the ultimate goal of transforming the culture in ways that will inspire greater levels of respect and honor for science and technology, as well as encouraging more of today’s youth to become science and technology leaders.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall ‘Discovery Statue’ sculptor Jim Bryant to be Art League’s featured artist

ROCKWALL, TX (April 18, 2022) The Rockwall Art League is honored to host sculptor, Jim Bryant, as their feature artist for April. Jim’s history with RAL spans decades and he is a significant contributor to the art and history of Rockwall. His design for the commemorative statue depicting the founders of the original rock wall, for which Rockwall is named, was chosen over 17 years ago. The life-size, bronze Discovery statue will finally be placed in the Rockwall County Historic Courthouse Square later this year.
ROCKWALL, TX
DFW Community News

Life Lived in Service: C.B. Perdue, Jr. of Rockwall

ROCKWALL, TX (April 6, 2022) Cawthon Bailey Perdue, Jr., almost lost his life at the ripe old age of 20, half a world away, defending freedom in the greatest war the world had ever seen. On April 7, 1945, he survived a battle many didn’t, and lived a life to make his fellow members of the Greatest Generation proud. On April 7, 2022 – 77 years from that fateful day – he will be laid to rest after a mission complete.
ROCKWALL, TX
