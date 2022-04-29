ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane man accused of helping brother bury body of woman in Piedmont Triad who was killed in NY

By Dolan Reynolds
 4 days ago

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane man is accused of helping his brother bury the body of a woman in NC who was killed in New York, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On April 4, deputies with the ACSO were contacted by the Putnam County New York Sheriff’s Office and told about a missing female named Lori Lynn Campbell.

Putnam County deputies said Campbell was missing and last seen in the company of Dwayne “Doc” Pulliam, who lives in Patterson, New York.

During the investigation, Putnam County detectives say they learned Campbell was murdered in New York by Dwayne.

The release says Dwayne and Garland took Campbell’s body to North Carolina.

While in North Carolina, Dwayne and Garland met up with Dwayne’s brother Ronnie Pulliam, 56, of Mebane.

The trio decided they were going to discard the body.

Ronnie drove a separate vehicle while Dwayne and Garland followed in another vehicle to a location where they buried Campbell’s body in a shallow grave, the release says.

During the investigation, detectives from Putnam County discovered the location of the body and told detectives from the ACSO of the address.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was contacted to help with the investigation along with the Caswell County and Orange County Sheriff’s Offices.

The body was later recovered and identified as Campbell.

Ronnie was arrested by the ACSO and taken to jail. He was charged with one count of felony accessory after the fact of felony murder.

He is under a $500,000 secured bond.

