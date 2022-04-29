Gravois Mills man charged after stabbing in Morgan County

VERSAILLES, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Gravois Mills man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly stabbed a Versailles man on Wednesday.

A Morgan County prosecutor has charged Robert Dennick, 62, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

On Wednesday afternoon, Versailles police responded to a fight involving a knife on the 300 block of South Oak St.

Witnesses told police that Dennick was at the residence to help replace the serpentine belt on a minivan.

According to a probable cause statement, Dennick and the victim got into a fight when Dennick allegedly stabbed the victim in the side.

Dennick then left the scene of the fight in a Honda, according to the probable cause statement. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle at Dennick’s residence in Gravois Mills.

Dennick is in the Morgan County Jail being held on a one million dollar bond. A defense attorney is currently not listed for Dennick according to online court records.

Dennick will be arraigned on May 2.

