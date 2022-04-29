ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, MO

Gravois Mills man charged after stabbing in Morgan County

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNsHe_0fOQusp600

VERSAILLES, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Gravois Mills man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly stabbed a Versailles man on Wednesday.

A Morgan County prosecutor has charged Robert Dennick, 62, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

On Wednesday afternoon, Versailles police responded to a fight involving a knife on the 300 block of South Oak St.

Witnesses told police that Dennick was at the residence to help replace the serpentine belt on a minivan.

According to a probable cause statement, Dennick and the victim got into a fight when Dennick allegedly stabbed the victim in the side.

Dennick then left the scene of the fight in a Honda, according to the probable cause statement. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle at Dennick’s residence in Gravois Mills.

Dennick is in the Morgan County Jail being held on a one million dollar bond. A defense attorney is currently not listed for Dennick according to online court records.

Dennick will be arraigned on May 2.

The post Gravois Mills man charged after stabbing in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Versailles, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Versailles, MO
County
Morgan County, MO
Morgan County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Gravois Mills, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Morgan County Sheriff#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man missing in Newton County, Mo. more than a month

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The Newton County Sheriff’s office in Neosho, Missouri, release details regarding a missing adult male. Scotty J. Roller, white male, 36, was last seen on March 18, 2022, around Crane Drive in the Seneca, Mo. area. Roller has been reported missing to the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) and is now listed on the Missouri State...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

A man is charged with holding a couple hostage at a Springfield hotel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man and woman claimed they were held hostage at a Springfield hotel after a night of drinking. Prosecutors charged the man accused of holding them at gunpoint Saturday. That man, Sammie Wright, told police he believed the man and woman stole his property. Wright is charged with two counts of Second-Degree […]
KCTV 5

Man shot and killed in Kansas City park overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was discovered shot and killed in a Kansas City park early Friday morning after a shots fired call, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to Ivanhoe Park near 43rd Street and Park Avenue on a report of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy