There's a really talented artist out there that has recreated the state of Michigan as if it was a level on Super Mario Bros. 3 and the coolest part is they even went through the process of, technically, making both Kalamazoo and Battle Creek a level in the game. The artist uploaded his drawing to Reddit months ago, but there's actually a website where you can buy the photo which was place on shirts and other collectables. The artist, Miguel is actually from Peru and for not hearing anything about Michigan until 2006, did a really good job, as he described:

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO