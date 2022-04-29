Fallen firefighter laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale

A funeral was held Friday for fallen firefighter Timothy Klein who was killed battling a fire in Brooklyn Sunday.

Klein died while helping put out the flames of a massive fire at a home in Canarsie. The FDNY says the effort to put out the fire was going according to plans until the second floor of the building went up in flames, too. Then there was a collapse in the home.

Klein's funeral Mass was held at St. Francis de Sales in Belle Harbor. Thousands from the FDNY, the NYPD and firefighters from across the country arrived to pay their respects.

Among those in attendance were three firefighters who were injured in the fire that claimed Klein's life. Some of them even had to leave the hospital's burn unit just to attend.

Black and purple bunting draped the firetruck that the 6-year FDNY veteran's casket was on, while his family stood silently as the procession made its way into the church.

There was not an empty seat inside the church, as emotional eulogies were given.

"Looking back, it was clear Tim was born to be a hero, his grandad was a police officer," said Mayor Eric Adams.

Klein was described as a role model who did volunteer work for Fight For Firefighters Foundation, a nonprofit that makes medical alterations to homes of fellow first responders and their families. He spent his final days in Seaford building a ramp for a handicapped 12-year-old.

Klein was laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

The 31-year-old leaves behind his parents, three sisters and his girlfriend. His father is a retired member of the FDNY.