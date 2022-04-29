ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingdale, NY

Fallen firefighter laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOik9_0fOQucwi00

A funeral was held Friday for fallen firefighter Timothy Klein who was killed battling a fire in Brooklyn Sunday.

Klein died while helping put out the flames of a massive fire at a home in Canarsie. The FDNY says the effort to put out the fire was going according to plans until the second floor of the building went up in flames, too. Then there was a collapse in the home.

Klein's funeral Mass was held at St. Francis de Sales in Belle Harbor. Thousands from the FDNY, the NYPD and firefighters from across the country arrived to pay their respects.

Among those in attendance were three firefighters who were injured in the fire that claimed Klein's life. Some of them even had to leave the hospital's burn unit just to attend.

Black and purple bunting draped the firetruck that the 6-year FDNY veteran's casket was on, while his family stood silently as the procession made its way into the church.

There was not an empty seat inside the church, as emotional eulogies were given.

"Looking back, it was clear Tim was born to be a hero, his grandad was a police officer," said Mayor Eric Adams.

Klein was described as a role model who did volunteer work for Fight For Firefighters Foundation, a nonprofit that makes medical alterations to homes of fellow first responders and their families. He spent his final days in Seaford building a ramp for a handicapped 12-year-old.

Klein was laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

The 31-year-old leaves behind his parents, three sisters and his girlfriend. His father is a retired member of the FDNY.

Comments / 3

Related
News 12

Widow of fallen FDNY firefighter to hold gala in his honor

The wife of a fallen FDNY firefighter from Floral Park wants to help the families of other first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty. Eileen Davidson started the Michael R. Davidson Foundation in honor of her husband, who was killed responding to a fire in Harlem in 2018. He left behind four children.
FLORAL PARK, NY
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Seaford, NY
City
Belle Harbor, NY
City
Farmingdale, NY
News 12

Police: 2 bodies found on train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say two bodies were found on train tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. According to officials, the bodies were found at around 6:50 a.m. on the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road train tracks. It's unclear what lead up to the event. Police say an earlier train may have hit the two...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Laid To Rest#St Francis#Fdny
NBC New York

Father Tries to Save Son Crushed to Death in NYC Crash Outside Family Home

A father rushed to save his 48-year-old son Saturday, crushed to death between two cars in the aftermath of a chain-reaction crash in a Brooklyn neighborhood. Police said the victim was detailing a car outside his parents' Canarsie home on East 89th Street around 9:30 a.m. when a driver struck a double parked car. According to the preliminary investigation, the force of the crash sent the car into two other cars parked on the street, pinning the man between them.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
News 12

News 12

71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy