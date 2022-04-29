ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Their families fled the Holocaust. Now they share the stories of their survival and the scars still left behind.

By Alek Lewis
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adele Wallach’s father was 32 years old when, on Nov. 9, 1938, Nazi paramilitary groups came to Vienna, Austria to round up the Jewish men and take them to concentration camps in a two-day series of violent attacks known as Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass. The...

riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

The street that Hitler wanted to erase from history

Benedetta Perilli is an Italian journalist who recently moved into a beautiful apartment in the very heart of Rome. But there’s a hitch. The house is also the site of one the biggest urban massacres in Europe’s recent history. On 23 March 1944, Italian partisans from the Patriotic Action Group placed a bomb at the corner of Rasella street, and killed 33 Nazi soldiers.
EUROPE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Battle in World History

The history of war goes back thousands of years. Some of the earliest known wars were fought in Egypt and Sumer around 3000 B.C. The so-called Warring States Period in China (476-221 B.C.) unified that country. Alexander the Great conquered empires through a series of battles around 330 B.C. While some of these early wars […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, NY
City
Poland, NY
State
Florida State
City
Riverhead, NY
Riverhead, NY
Society
International Business Times

Ukraine Holocaust Survivors Find Shelter In Israel

Valerie Bendersky was just seven when he fled to Kazakhstan to escape the Nazi invasion of Ukraine. Nearly 80 years later he has had to abandon his homeland once again, this time in the face of Russian invaders. Bendersky is one of almost 300 Jewish Holocaust survivors from Ukraine who...
POLITICS
Vice

4 Men Gang-Raped, Killed and Ate a Protected Monitor Lizard

Forest officials in India are investigating four men who gang-raped, killed, cooked and ate a monitor lizard in one of India’s most protected forest reserves. It was the only monitor lizard in the park. The incident took place on March 29 at the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, in the western...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Waving a Nazi flag or showing memorabilia bearing swastikas will FINALLY be made illegal as far-right groups grow across Australia

Waving a Nazi flag or displaying memorabilia bearing swastikas will be criminalised in NSW with the state government preparing laws to ban the hateful symbol. Attorney-General Mark Speakman has indicated the government is committed to introducing its own bill to criminalise the public display of Nazi symbols in order to 'provide an additional safeguard to the existing protections in NSW against vilifying conduct'.
AUSTRALIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivor#Holocaust Denial#Auschwitz#Temple Israel#Nazi#Jewish#Jews#Austrian
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Forgotten digger who was ordered to 'never to talk about' his covert mission during the Vietnam War speaks up - and pleads for belated recognition of his military service

A forgotten Australian digger who was sent on an 18-month long top-secret mission to Cambodia during the height of the Vietnam War is demanding recognition for his service, five decades after being ordered to 'never to talk about' what he did. John Ali, from South Australia, was a civilian and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy