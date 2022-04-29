ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portales, NM

Portales daycare workers bring child abuse convictions to state supreme court

By Cat Keenan
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOt8v_0fOQu8kH00

PORTALES, N.M. ( KAMR/KCIT ) – According to state officials, the New Mexico Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Friday, May 6, regarding the case of former Portales daycare workers convicted of reckless child abuse after the death of a child in 2017.

The court said that the case will be live-streamed beginning at 9 a.m. MDT.

Released court documents described that in July 2017, one-year-old Maliyah Jones and another child were left in a hot car for nearly three hours while at Taylor Tots Daycare. Although the other child survived with critical injuries, Maliyah was pronounced dead at the scene.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xw6ny_0fOQu8kH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24XNpp_0fOQu8kH00
Sandi Taylor (left) and Mary Taylor (right) – via Roosevelt County

Mary and Sandi Taylor, former daycare operators, were both convicted of two counts of child abuse in 2019 and sentenced to a total of 36 and 30 years in prison respectively. However, released court documents showed that the Taylors attempted to appeal those convictions in 2019.

Katie Quackenbush found guilty of reckless endangerment in 2017 shooting of homeless man

The initial appeal in 2019, according to court documents, argued that there was insufficient evidence to prove that the Taylors intentionally harmed the children in their care. Further, the appeal went on to argue that there were errors in how the trial was conducted and that the convictions violated the Taylors’ rights to be free from double jeopardy.

However, the court denied the Taylors’ appeal and confirmed their convictions in April 2021, according to released documents. The court argued that the Taylors “demonstrated a conscious disregard” for the safety of the children in their care and did not follow Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) safety policies and training. That disregard despite training, warnings, and laws regarding child care and safety, the court said, led to the Taylors being responsible for the death and injuries of the children.

Amarillo Public Health Department to close for move: Other local health resources available

Now, in 2022, the Taylors’ defense team filed another attempt at an appeal. The New Mexico Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments and review the case in order to decide whether or not the Taylors’ trial and convictions were reasonable.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

4 killed in Oklahoma church van crash

WATTS, Okla. — A quadruple fatality accident involving an Oklahoma private church school van remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. The accident happened Thursday before 6 PM. on US 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is also under investigation, the patrol reported. Larry Valentine, 61, […]
WATTS, OK
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portales, NM
Portales, NM
Government
Portales, NM
Education
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#Child Care#State Supreme Court#Kamr
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BigCountryHomepage

RVCC holds vigil for Crime Victim Awareness Week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Year round, the professionals at Abilene’s Regional Victim Crisis Center (RVCC) helps survivors of violent crime process their trauma, navigate legal ventures, and lead fulfilling lives free of guilt and shame. That mission was brought into focus at Everman Park on Thursday, as the RVCC, Abilene Police Victim Services department, and […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy