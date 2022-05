"Oh yeah, that's the one from the Super Bowl ad," people said to us as we drove around the 2022 Polestar 2. What we assumed would be a quiet week driving a car no one would recognize quickly became a rolling experiment of a newly formed brand gaining its foothold in the US market. For the unfamiliar, Polestar is a Swedish brand that was spun off from Volvo and now produces electric cars. The company only has a few years of production under its belt, first building the Polestar 1, a low-volume plug-in hybrid coupe, and now the Polestar 2, a battery-electric four-door sedan.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO