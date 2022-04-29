ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Fred Durst Kicks Off Limp Bizkit’s U.S. Tour With Big, Corny Dad Vibes

By Joe DiVita
96.5 The Rock
96.5 The Rock
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Limp Bizkit kicked off the U.S. leg of their Still Sucks tour in Tampa, Florida on April 28 and Fred Durst opened the show with big, corny dad vibes before busting into, you guessed it, "Dad Vibes." Seated in hideous, grimy looking recliner, Durst kicked back in his familiar...

965therock.com

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Mick Jagger Praises Machine Gun Kelly + Yungblud for Bringing ‘Life’ To Rock Music Today

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has pointed to both Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud as two younger acts who are bringing "life" to rock music today. While KISS' Gene Simmons continues to proliferate outdated theories as to why he has perceived rock to be dead for nearly a decade now, Jagger appears to have his finger on the pulse of what's happening today, as evidenced by the sentiments he expressed during a recent appearance on Swedish radio station P4, as reported by the U.K.'s The Independent.
MUSIC
103GBF

Mini Corey Taylor Crushes Slipknot Vocals

Another young metalhead has gone viral after a video of them singing to Slipknot's "Psychosocial" was uploaded on Facebook. Check out the video below. The identity of the child is unknown, but they certainly look the part. They've got Corey Taylor's half-shaved hairdo, pierced ears and even a fake sleeve tattoo. The child sounds the part, too. They absolutely crushed Taylor's vocals with a ferocious energy any metalhead wishes they can aspire to.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Durst
Person
George Michael
Person
Wes Borland
Person
Dj Lethal
UPI News

Becky G to release new album 'Esquemas' in May

April 20 (UPI) -- Becky G will return with a new album in May. The 25-year-old singer will release her second studio album, Esquemas, on May 13. Becky G shared the album title, release date and cover art Wednesday on Instagram. "ESQUEMAS 5/13 - My album is coming!!!!" she captioned...
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

Paul McCartney performs virtual duet with John Lennon on new tour: Buzz

Paul McCartney performs virtual duet with John Lennon on new tour. The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney performed a virtual duet with John Lennon on the first night of his new “Got Back” tour Thursday in Spokane, Washington. Rolling Stone reports McCartney played 36 songs during the concert, including “I’ve Got a Feeling” with footage of Lennon performing at the band’s famous rooftop concert from Peter Jackson’s recent “Get Back” documentary series. According to the Spokane-Review, other highlights included “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Let It Be,” “Hey Jude,” “Love Me Do,” “Maybe I’m Amazed,” and the live debut of “Women and Wives” from his recent “McCartney III” album. So get excited, because McCartney will play Syracuse University’s Carrier Dome on June 4.
SPOKANE, WA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Preps Solo Compilation ‘Songbird’

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie will release her first-ever solo compilation, Songbird, on June 24. The package, newly remastered by famed producer Glyn Johns, features material from two of her solo LPs (1984’s Christine McVie and 2004’s In the Meantime), along with two previously unreleased tracks and a new orchestral rendition of her Rumours ballad "Songbird."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interlude
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
96.5 The Rock

Here’s Why Gene Simmons’ Claims About Rock Being Dead Are Dead Wrong

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Lola Kirke Embraces Nashville and Records the Eighties Country Album of Her Dreams

Click here to read the full article. When she was an infant, Lola Kirke had a nurse who would sing Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” to her as a soothing gesture. She would later encounter the song in a new way in Jumpin’ Jim’s Ukulele Country music book, which she received as a teenager learning to play the ukulele. “It was my first instrument, because I’m a white girl who grew up in the mid-2000s — we all got ukuleles,” Kirke jokes during a Zoom call with Rolling Stone. The singer-actress, who’s starred in Mozart in the Jungle and Gone Girl, is currently in...
NASHVILLE, TN
96.5 The Rock

18 Ideas for Throwing a Rock + Metal Themed Wedding

A person’s wedding day is one of the most important days of their life, which is why over the years, many have bucked the traditional black-tie celebration for themed affairs that reflect their interests. It’s one of the few occasions where the hosts can have everything they want and not have to worry about the desires of others. Country-style barn weddings, Star Wars-inspired ceremonies — it’s all out there. And for those who grew up going to rock and metal concerts, it’s the perfect opportunity to put on a show of their own.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
96.5 The Rock

96.5 The Rock

San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy