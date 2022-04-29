ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Senators strike back, top Oaks 3-1

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 4 days ago

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth West Senators avenged an early season loss to Oak Hill on Thursday — defeating the visiting Oaks 3-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

After Oak Hill scored a run in the top of the first, sophomore pitcher Trevor Fike and the Senators’ defense kept the Oaks off the scoreboard for the final six innings.

Fike earned the complete game victory on the mound, allowing just four hits, one earned run, issuing two walks and punching out eight Oaks batters.

West (7-8, 4-8 SOC II) took a 2-1 lead with a two-run bottom of the first with a walk by senior Jacob Davis — who took the base on balls with the bases loaded. In the next at-bat, senior Eli Sayre had an RBI fielder’s choice to give West a lead.

Senior Tucker Spriggs had an RBI single in the bottom of the third to put West ahead 3-1, scoring sophomore Jakob Tipton who led off the inning with a single.

“It was a good win for us. Oak Hill is a solid team,” West coach Larry Goodwin said. “Our players have been working extremely hard.”

***

BOX SCORE

Oak Hill 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 2

West 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 3 4 1

West hitting

Reece Coleman 0-2, R, BB

Jakob Tipton 2-3, 2R

Tucker Spriggs 1-2, RBI, BB

Jacob Davis 1-1, RBI, 2BB

Eli Sayre 0-3, RBI

Tyler Thompson 0-1, BB

West pitching

Trevor Fike (PW) 7IP, 4H, 1ER, 2BB, 8K (W)

